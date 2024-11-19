Israel demolishes mosque in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli authorities demolished a mosque in the town of Jabal al-Mukaber in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, in the latest demolition of Palestinian structures in the West Bank.

Israeli police escorted teams to raze the 50-square-meter Muslim house of worship in the town, citing lack of a building permit, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, the mosque was built 20 years ago to serve Palestinians residing in the area.

Israeli authorities issued a demolition order for the mosque 16 years ago, but it was postponed due to legal appeals before a final notice was issued two weeks ago.

Palestinian, international and Israeli rights groups accuse the Israeli authorities of deliberately restricting construction activity for Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

On Friday, the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry condemned Israel's systemic demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied East Jerusalem as "ethnic cleansing and a war crime."

According to the official Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the Israeli authorities have demolished over 500 homes and facilities across the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7 last year.

Tension has been running high in the West Bank due to Israel's brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

Over 785 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.