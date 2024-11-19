Hezbollah says it hit military targets in Tel Aviv with swarm of combat drones

The Lebanese Hezbollah group on Tuesday said that it carried out an aerial attack on Israeli military targets in Tel Aviv, central Israel.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that the attack, which took place on Monday evening, involved a swarm of combat drones that struck Israeli military targets in Tel Aviv city.

It, however, did not provide further details on the attack, but said it will later reveal information about the targeted military points in Israel.

On Monday night, the daily Israel Hayom reported that a rocket fired from Lebanon hit close to a shopping center in the city of Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, resulting in a fire at the site, while the broadcaster Channel 12 reported five injured in the attack.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said the work at the Ben Gurion airport was disrupted at the time of the attack.

Israel has been engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon over Tel Aviv's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, launching an air campaign in its northern neighbor against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,000 injured and more than a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.