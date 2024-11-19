Hamas denies claims its leaders based in Qatar moved to Türkiye

Hamas on Monday denied claims in Israeli media that its leaders based in Qatar relocated to Türkiye.

"Sources within the Hamas movement have rejected reports in Israeli media that Hamas leaders have moved from Qatar to Türkiye," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement.

The reports in the Israeli press "consist of baseless allegations that Israel occasionally tries to spread," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Israeli media reported that Hamas leaders had relocated from Qatar to Türkiye.

Sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday also denied claims that the Hamas Political Bureau moved to the country.





















