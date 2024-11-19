11 more Israeli soldiers injured in Lebanon clashes, army says

Eleven more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the military said on Tuesday.

Figures released by the army, however, did not mention any injuries among its troops in the Gaza Strip.

According to military figures released by the army, some 798 soldiers have been killed and 5,381 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, now in its second year, following a Hamas attack last year, killing nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 104,000 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed nearly 3,500 people and injured over 14,000 others since October last year.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.