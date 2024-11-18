Clashes erupt in central Israel amid protests over conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews

Clashes erupted between Israeli police and ultra-Orthodox Jews as the first 1,000 new draft orders to male members of the Haredim community were sent out by the military on Sunday.

Hundreds of Haredim blocked Route 4 near Bnei Brak, a major ultra-Orthodox town east of Tel Aviv, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported

The protesters blocked the main highway in all directions, calling for the cancellation of the draft orders, which they view as an "assault on their traditions and way of life," the newspaper said.

The paper said the draft orders are part of 7,000 expected to be issued to the Haredim in the coming days, which were approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant before his dismissal earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for denying funding and passports to any ultra-orthodox Jews refusing military service.

The Haredim oppose service in the Israeli military, despite a Supreme Court ruling in June that imposed conscription on them, like other Israeli citizens.

Parties in the ruling coalition are demanding the passage of a law to ensure that around 60,000 religious Jews continue to evade military service annually.

In recent days, opponents led by Lapid have explicitly called on Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz to issue conscription orders for the Haredim after he officially assumed his position.

Haredi Jews make up about 13% of Israel's population of approximately 9.9 million and do not serve in the military, dedicating their lives to studying the Jewish holy book, the Torah.

Israeli law requires all Israelis over 18 to serve in the military, and the exemption of Haredi has been a contentious issue for decades.





















