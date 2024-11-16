UNIFIL says artillery shell hit its headquarters in western sector of southern Lebanon

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Friday said an artillery shell hit its headquarters in the western sector of southern Lebanon, but didn't explode.

In a statement, UNIFIL said the incident happened afternoon, whereas "a 155mm live artillery shell hit the UNIFIL West Sector headquarters in Shama."

"The shell did not detonate and Italian bomb disposal experts swiftly secured the area, removed the ordnance, and conducted a controlled detonation," UNIFIL also said.

It, however, didn't blame any group for the incident, but strongly reminded "all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and properties."

On Thursday, UNIFIL said one of its convoys came under fire by unknown gunmen during a mission in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army has attacked several UNIFIL posts across southern Lebanon since it launched its ground offensive in southern Lebanon in early October, triggering condemnations worldwide.

UNIFIL was established as interim force in 1978 to help restore peace in the region and as a confirmation of Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

More than 3,400 people have been killed, nearly 14,600 injured and more than 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.











