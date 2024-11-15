Lebanon receives cease-fire proposal from Washington for deal with Israel: Reports

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Al-Chiyah area in southern Beirut, Lebanon, 14 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

U.S. Ambassador to Beirut Lisa Johnson handed Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri a draft agreement for a cease-fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, Lebanese media reported Thursday.

Local broadcaster Al-Jadeed cited unnamed sources who said Johnson "delivered the draft agreement, or what is referred to as the proposed solution, to Berri on behalf of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. This agreement paper is based on Resolution 1701," without detailing the contents of the agreement.

The Lebanese channel, quoting sources, added that "Berri will consult with Hezbollah, which is directly involved in the cease-fire, before responding to the proposal."

There has been no official statement issued by concerned parties.

Resolution 1701 which was adopted Aug. 11, 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line -- the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel -- and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported Wednesday that "Israel is in the final stages of drafting a settlement with Lebanon under U.S. mediation, which will include pushing Hezbollah back to the north of the Litani River," citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

Israel has launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip last year.

Nearly 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,400 injured, and more than 1 million people displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

