Israeli defence minister confirms conscription of ultra-Orthodox men

Israel's new defence minister, Israel Katz, has confirmed the conscription of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men planned by his predecessor.



The Israeli defence ministry announced on Friday that 7,000 conscription notices will be sent out in stages starting on Sunday.



Israeli media had previously reported that the military intended to issue the conscription orders. Former defence minister Yoav Gallant, who was dismissed ten days ago, had approved the measure before his dismissal.



Katz emphasized that the army would do everything to support those affected in maintaining their religious customs. Many ultra-Orthodox Jews see military service as a threat to their pious lifestyle, partly because women and men serve together.



Opposition leader Yair Lapid praised Katz's decision, but criticism came from the ultra-religious parties in the governing coalition.



Strictly religious men were exempt from compulsory military service in Israel for decades. However, this exemption expired several months ago when the Israeli government failed to pass a law cementing the privileges for the ultra Orthodox.



Israel's Supreme Court finally issued a judgement this summer confirming that ultra-Orthodox men should be drafted into military service.













