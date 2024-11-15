Israeli airstrike on civil defense building in eastern Lebanon kills 7

At least seven people were killed Thursday in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the civil defense center building in the town of Douris in Baalbek district in eastern Lebanon.

The airstrike "targeted the town of Douris, causing the collapse of the Civil Defense Center and the destruction of the adjacent building," Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The initial death toll from the airstrike was seven. The bodies of the victims were recovered and transferred to the morgue at Baalbek Governmental Hospital, the agency added.

"The Civil Defense Center in Baalbek was targeted while more than 20 civil defense personnel were inside," Baalbek-Hermel Governor Bachir Khodr said on X.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

Nearly 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,400 injured and more than 1 million people displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.