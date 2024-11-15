EU 'strongly' condemns killing of 12 paramedics in Israeli strike in Lebanon

The EU on Friday "strongly" condemned the killing of 12 paramedics in an Israeli strike near Baalbek district in eastern Lebanon.

"Attacks on healthcare workers and facilities are a grave violation of international humanitarian law. The protection of medical personnel in conflict zones is non-negotiable," Josep Borrell, bloc's foreign policy chief, said on X.

Borrell stressed that this pattern of targeting healthcare mirrors "appalling trends" in other conflicts, from Syria to Ukraine or Sudan.

"Be it reckless disregard or deliberate targeting, this is a blatant assault on human dignity, endangering lives and flagrantly violating fundamental human rights," he added.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Douris late Thursday, causing the collapse of the civil defense center and the destruction of an adjacent building, according to the National News Agency.

Israel this September launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

Nearly 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,400 injured and more than 1 million people displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 launched an incursion into southern Lebanon.











