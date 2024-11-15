Donald Trump backs cease-fire agreement in Lebanon

US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly expressed support for a cease-fire agreement in Lebanon during discussions with Israeli officials, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday that Ron Dermer, Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, met with Trump and senior officials from his administration last Sunday to discuss a range of issues, including the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

Trump reportedly gave his official approval for efforts to reach a settlement. "I want you to reach an agreement on Lebanon. I have no objections to the current plan," Trump told Dermer.

The current US administration, led by President Joe Biden, has been mediating talks between Israel and Lebanon to establish a cease-fire.

According to Israeli media, the proposed US plan includes the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces to north of the Litani River, the deployment of the Lebanese Army in southern Lebanon, and restrictions on Hezbollah's ability to establish positions or transfer weapons through Syria.

However, Israel insists on retaining the right to target Hezbollah in Lebanon even after an agreement, a condition Lebanon firmly rejects.

Hezbollah, for its part, maintains that any indirect negotiations must guarantee two key conditions, including the cessation of Israeli aggression and the full protection of Lebanese sovereignty.

The report also noted that Dermer's meeting with Trump occurred even before he held discussions with other senior US officials earlier this week.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar recently claimed that significant progress had been made in the negotiations. However, Defense Minister Israel Katz contradicted this, noting that Tel Aviv would not agree to any settlement that does not include the disarmament of Hezbollah and its withdrawal beyond the Litani River.

Trump, who officially assumes office on Jan. 20, 2025, continues to signal his willingness to support a cease-fire, but the final responsibility for the negotiations remains with the current administration.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

Nearly 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,400 injured, and more than 1 million people displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.













