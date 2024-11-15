4 paramedics among 6 killed in Israeli attack on medical facility in southern Lebanon

Six people, at least four of them paramedics, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a medical site in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Israeli enemy's airstrike on Arab Salim targeted a newly established point for the Health Authority Association - Civil Defense, resulting in six martyrs, including four paramedics," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the ministry "will not relent in condemning the Israeli enemy's crimes against healthcare workers and health facilities, and stresses the responsibility of the international community to put an end to the war crimes, which are multiplying with the continuation of the (Israeli) aggression."

According to the latest figures, the toll on the health sector stands at 192 killed and 308 injured since the start of Israeli assault on Lebanon after the Gaza war.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

Nearly 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,400 injured, and more than 1 million people displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

















