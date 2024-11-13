Security Council condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

The UN Security Council issued a statement Wednesday that expressed concerns about recent attacks affecting UN peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon, as Israeli strikes have intensified.

"Against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities along the Blue Line, the members of the Security Council condemned the several incidents that impacted United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) positions and injured UNIFIL peacekeepers in the past weeks, including the ones on 29 October, 7 November and 8 November 2024," said a statement by Security Council members.

Urging "all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises," Council members "recalled that peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack."

"They reiterated their full support to UNIFIL, underscoring its role in supporting regional stability, and expressed their deep appreciation to UNIFIL's troop-contributing countries," it added.

The Council also voiced concern about the worsening humanitarian situation, citing "civilian casualties and sufferings, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the damage to cultural heritage sites in Lebanon and endangerment of the UNESCO world heritage sites in Baalbeck and Tyre, and the rising number of internally displaced people."

With Lebanon experiencing a surge in internally displaced people, the Council urged all parties to "abide by international humanitarian law" and "full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701," which urges for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

The resolution, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, mandates a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon and Israel, and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with the exception of Lebanese army forces and UNIFIL troops.

In recent weeks, several UN peacekeepers have been injured in what the peacekeeping force described as "deliberate" attacks by Israeli forces, drawing widespread international condemnation.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are targets of Hezbollah in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 3,300 people have been killed and over 14,200 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.