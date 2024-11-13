ISRAELI COURT REJECTS NETANYAHUS REQUEST TO DELAY TESTIMONY IN CORRUPTION TRIAL

The Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to postpone his testimony in his corruption trial.

Netanyahu asked the court on Monday to delay his testimony for some 80 days citing preoccupation with the current Israeli wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

But the State Attorney's Office told the court that it opposes Netanyahu's request to postpone his appearance.

"We were not convinced that a substantial change in circumstances has occurred which would justify a change to the date we set in our [original] decision," the court said in its decision as cited by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The court said Netanyahu's defense team had been given enough time to prepare.

"Netanyahu's defense team has three weeks to prepare before the resumption of deliberations in which Netanyahu's testimony will be heard," it added.

Netanyahu is scheduled to testify before the court on Dec. 2.

The first court session of Netanyahu's corruption trial was held on May 24, 2020.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The Israeli premier, however, denied any wrongdoing.

According to Israeli law, the trial does not require Netanyahu to resign from his position unless the Supreme Court convicts him, a decision that could take several months to be reached.

Israel has continued its deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 43,700 people, mostly women and children.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.































