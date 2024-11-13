Hamas’ Al-Qassam brigades target Israeli forces in southern Gaza City

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, announced on Wednesday evening that fighters have targeted Israeli forces stationed in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, referring to the area established by the Israeli army to separate the besieged enclave's northern and southern regions.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated that its fighters, in collaboration with the Jihad Jibril Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, launched 107 rockets at "enemy forces stationed in the Netzarim area."

Meanwhile, there are reports of clashes between armed Palestinian factions and Israeli forces on multiple fronts, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,700 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





















