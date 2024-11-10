Kuwait, UAE call for cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

The leaders of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called Sunday for mobilizing international efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Kuwait on Sunday for talks with Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The talks between the leaders explored ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

They also reviewed "the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East, with a focus on recent events in Gaza and Lebanon," WAM said.

The two leaders underscored the importance of intensified international efforts "to halt hostilities in Gaza, with a priority on ensuring full protection for civilians in line with international humanitarian law," it added.

They also reaffirmed "the steadfast stance of both countries in preserving Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and commitment to standing by the Lebanese people in all circumstances."

They called for "urgent international action to cease hostilities in Lebanon and provide protection for civilians there," WAM said.

Israel has continued a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 43,600 people, mostly women and children, since last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.















