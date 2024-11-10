32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza Strip

At least 32 Palestinians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources confirmed to Anadolu that many others sustained injuries in the Israeli attack that targeted a home in the town of Jabalia.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed over 43,500 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.