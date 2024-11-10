16 children among 46 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least 46 Palestinians, including 16 children, were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medical sources.

Israeli warplanes bombed an inhabited home in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's refugee camps, killing at least 36 people, including 15 children, one of the sources said.

"Dozens of people were also injured, while several people were still missing," the source added.

A medical source had earlier put the death toll at 32 people, including 13 children.

Witnesses said the multi-story building, which housed both its residents and displaced families, was destroyed in the attack, with many still trapped under the rubble.

Five more people were killed in another Israeli strike on a house in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, another source said.

One Palestinian also lost his life in another Israeli attack in the Jabalia refugee camp, the same source said.

Medics said three more people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

A child was also killed and his parents were injured when an Israeli drone targeted them in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, a medical source said.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping amid a suffocating siege on the area.

Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed by the Israeli army into the area, leaving most of the population there on the verge of imminent starvation.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed over 43,600 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.



















