Israeli reserve soldier dies by suicide following call-up order: Media

An Israeli reservist died by suicide following his mobilization for military service, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday.

Israel's Defense Ministry Rehabilitation Department has logged a significant increase in casualties, noting that around 12,000 injured service members from the military and security forces have been registered since Oct. 7, 2023-the start of Israel's offensive on Gaza-according to the ministry.

The number of soldiers receiving treatment rose by 20%, now totaling approximately 74,000. Among them, roughly 1,500 soldiers have sustained repeat injuries amid ongoing combats.

Since the start of Israel's ground operations in Lebanon in early October, around 900 new casualties have been admitted to hospitals, a 1.5-fold increase compared to September, the ministry added.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 43,400 people, most of them women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, more than 3,000 people have been killed and nearly 13,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.