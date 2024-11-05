Israel probes security protocol tampering in Netanyahu’s office amid Gaza war

Israeli authorities are investigating allegations of tampered security protocols involving discussions in the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, media reported Tuesday.

The investigation, led by the Lahav 433 unit—a police division focused on serious crimes—adds another layer to the controversy surrounding recent leaks of sensitive information, according to daily Israel Hayom.

The probe focuses on events from the early days of the Gaza war, with allegations that official protocols were falsified within the prime minister's office. Judge Menahem Mizrahi from the Rishon Lezion District Court authorized the release of this information, confirming that Lahav 433 "is conducting a criminal investigation" related to incidents that began with the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023.

Channel 12 reported that a gag order was placed on the case in June, classifying it as "sensitive" on security and public interest grounds, which limits the information that can be disclosed.

Concerns regarding a possible alteration of security protocols in Netanyahu's office were raised four months ago by newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, which cited former senior officials who suggested that records of discussions held during the war may have been changed.

The newspaper reported that Avi Gil, Netanyahu's former military secretary, recently sent a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, addressing these concerns. This letter followed claims from security officials that discrepancies existed between records of security discussions and the actual conversations in Netanyahu's office since the war began.

This probe coincides with an ongoing investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) into the leak of classified documents, which has recently shaken Netanyahu's office. Netanyahu's security affairs spokesperson, Eli Feldstein, has emerged as a primary suspect.

Shin Bet detained five individuals on Sunday in connection with the case, including Feldstein, government and security officials, and an army officer.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza, which has left nearly 43,400 people dead and devastated the enclave.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded territory.





















