Facing boycott over support for Israel, Carrefour shutters stores in Jordan

French multinational retailer Carrefour said Monday that it will close all its stores in Jordan, a move attributed to an ongoing boycott of brands supporting Israel, which has been engaged in relentless military operations in Gaza for over a year.

"Starting from Nov. 4, 2024, Carrefour will cease all operations in Jordan and discontinue its activities within the kingdom," Carrefour wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The company expressed gratitude to its customers, adding: "We thank our customers for their support and apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause."

Since Oct. 7, 2023, major international brands have faced boycotts across numerous Arab, Islamic, and other nations, with public backlash directed toward businesses perceived as offering direct or indirect support to Israel amid the Gaza conflict.

Jordan is not the only country where consumer boycotts have affected international brands. Similar actions have targeted major brands, essential goods, and even some types of medication in other Arab and Islamic countries, which are beginning to report challenges in maintaining operations due to these widespread boycotts.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





















