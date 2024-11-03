Israeli army reports new rocket barrage from Lebanon

The Israeli army said Sunday that it detected the launch of 27 rockets by Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel.

A military statement said two rockets were fired into Karmiel and Menashe near Haifa, causing sirens to sound in the two areas.

The army said 15 more rockets were also launched towards the Galilee region, with some of the projectiles intercepted while others landed in open areas without causing damage.

The army said 10 more rockets were fired into Haifa Bay, triggering sirens there.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,900 people have been killed and over 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.