The Israeli army announced on Friday the death of Capt. Yarden Zakay, a platoon leader in the Givati Brigade, who succumbed to injuries sustained during battles in southern Gaza last September.

According to the army, Zakay, 21, was critically injured in a battle on Sept. 17, 2023.

At least 778 soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, with over 367 fatalities occurring during ground operations initiated on Oct. 27, 2023, military figures showed.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.