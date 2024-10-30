ISRAELS UNWRA DECISION NEEDS TO BE REVERSED VERY QUICKLY, BRITISH PREMIER SAYS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is "very worried and concerned" about the Israeli ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and that it needs to be "reversed very, very quickly."

Responding to a question by Green Party MP for Bristol, Carla Denyer at the House of Commons, Starmer described the situation in Gaza as a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Denyer underlined that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "mandated that Israel ensures access to life saving aid in Gaza under Article Two of the Genocide Convention, yet the Israeli government has voted to effectively block its delivery."

"Does the Prime Minister agree that banning UNRWA is a breach of international law, and how much more evidence does he need before calling out what is happening as a genocide and acting in line with the UK's responsibilities as a signatory of the Genocide Convention?" Denyer asked.

Starmer responded: "There's a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and that decision will only make it much worse, which is why I've expressed my concern about it already before today, and will continue to do so."

"It needs to be reversed very, very quickly indeed," Starmer said.

He said he has "never described what is going on in Gaza as genocide," but "I do agree that all sides should comply with international law."

Despite objections from around the world, Israeli lawmakers passed on Monday the bill 92-10, banning UNRWA from working in Israel and occupied territories.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of complicity in the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas. UNRWA, however, denies the accusations.

Since then, Israel has killed more than 43,000 people in Gaza and created famine-like conditions across the blockaded territory.

The law, to take effect within three months, would end contact between UNRWA and Israeli officials, preventing the agency from providing life-saving support to Palestinians across Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The agency was established by the General Assembly in December 1949 to carry out relief and works programs for Palestine refugees. It began its operations on May 1, 1950.