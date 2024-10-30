EU foreign policy chief condemns Israeli attack that killed dozens in northern Gaza

The EU's foreign policy chief on Wednesday condemned the killing of Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza after an Israeli army attack reportedly killed at least 100 Palestinians in the Beit Lahia area.

"The images from Beit Lahiya in #Gaza are horrifying. At least 100 people have been killed in another IDF (Israeli military) attack," Josep Borrell said on X.

"We will not stop condemning this and calling for accountability," he said, adding that the principles of proportionality and protection of civilians were being "brutally disregarded."

His remarks came after the Gaza Health Ministry said that at least 93 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the town of Beit Lahia on Tuesday.

More than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its war against the enclave on Oct. 7, 2023, with most of the dead being women and children, and more than 101,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

More than a year into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide against Palestinians at the International Court of Justice.







