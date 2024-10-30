At least 27 more people killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon

At least 27 people were killed and 36 others injured in a fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Lebanese media.



The victims included 15 people, who were killed in a strike targeting a residential building in the border town of Sarafand, the state news agency NNA reported.



A 6-month-old infant was among those killed in the attack, the broadcaster said.



Ten people were also killed and 36 others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes in Haret Saida of Sidon in southern Lebanon, the same source said.

Another strike in the southern town of Ghandouriyeh killed two people, NNA reported.



Several airstrikes were also reported in Safad al-Bateekh, Chaqra, Chaaitiyeh, Majdel Zun, Tayr Harfa, Jebbayn, and Hanine, but no information was yet available about casualties.



The attacks came as the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for residents in Baalbek and the nearby towns of Douris and Ain Bourday in eastern Lebanon



Thousands of people have fled the city following the Israeli evacuation orders, NNA said.



Israel began a massive air campaign in Lebanon last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.



Over 2,700 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.



Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.









