Norway slams Israel for banning UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide strongly criticized the Israeli parliament's decision Monday to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel, which could affect its work in Gaza.

"Norway strongly rejects the legislation adopted by the Knesset today, which will make it impossible for UNRWA to operate in Palestine," Eide said in a statement

"This is a serious decision that will severely impact civilian Palestinians. People who are suffering and living in deep need will be pushed even closer to the brink."

The minister noted that this is "yet another example of Israel ignoring its international legal obligations."

Eide emphasized that the Knesset's decision will make the entire Middle East even more unstable.

"It will also undermine Israel's security," he added.

He reiterated Norway's strong support for UNRWA both in political and economic terms while promising that the Israeli decision will be followed up at the United Nations.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said earlier that the ban is completely contrary to what the international community expects.

"This is a very serious decision that will have dramatic consequences for hundreds of thousands of civilians," he added.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also reacted strongly to the new law.

"This is a complete disaster for an already tormented Palestinian population both in Gaza and in the West Bank," the council's Secretary General, Jan Egeland, was quoted as saying by Norway's national broadcaster NRK.

The UK also expressed grave concern over the bills passed by the Knesset on UNRWA. It said the legislation risks making UNRWA's essential work for Palestinians impossible, jeopardizing the entire international humanitarian response in Gaza and the delivery of essential health and education services in the West Bank.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned earlier that the humanitarian situation in Gaza "is simply unacceptable."

"We need to see an immediate cease-fire, the release of the hostages and a significant increase in aid to Gaza," he said.

Starmer emphasized that under its international obligations, "Israel must ensure that sufficient aid reaches civilians in Gaza," urging Israeli lawmakers to ensure that UNRWA can continue to carry out its essential work.

The governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain issued a joint statement Monday condemning the approval by the Knesset of the legislation.

"The governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain condemn the approval by the Knesset of legislation to prevent UNRWA from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"The legislation approved by the Knesset sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and for all organizations of the multilateral system," they said.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza on Oct. 7 last year, nearly 43,000 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave, most of them women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than a year into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide against Palestinians at the International Court of Justice.