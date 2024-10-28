Iraq protests to UN over Israel’s use of airspace to attack Iran

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Iraq said Monday that it has lodged an official protest note with the United Nations over Israel's "flagrant violation" of its airspace for its attack on Iran.

In a statement, government spokesman Basim Alawadi said the protest note condemns Israel's "flagrant violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty" by flying its jets over the country to attack Iran on Oct. 26.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the foreign ministry "to communicate with the American side over this violation, in accordance with the terms of the bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement, and the U.S.' commitment to the security and sovereignty of Iraq."

"The Iraqi government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Iraq's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and is working at all levels to counter these violations," the spokesman said.

He stressed that Iraq will not allow the use of its airspace or land for attacks against any "other nations, particularly neighboring countries with whom Iraq shares mutual respect and interests."

Israel launched three waves of airstrikes against military targets in Tehran and western Iran early Saturday.

Iran's armed forces said while most missiles were intercepted by air defense systems, some caused "limited damage," resulting in the deaths of five people, including four soldiers.

It claimed that Israeli fighter jets used airspace controlled by the U.S. in Iraq to launch long-range missiles with "light warheads" at Iranian military sites from approximately 100 kilometers outside Iran's borders.

The Israeli attack occurred weeks after Iran launched missile strikes on targets in Tel Aviv in what it said was retaliation for the killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that his country does not seek war but will defend its people and respond in a "proportionate" manner to the latest Israeli attack.













