Iran should not make ‘mistake of responding to Israel’s strikes’: U.S.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he spoke Saturday with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, to discuss Israel's overnight strikes on military targets in Iran.

"I emphasized that the United States is well postured to defend U.S. forces and facilities across the region and made clear that Iran should not make the mistake of responding to Israel's strikes, which should mark the end of this exchange," Austin wrote on X.

The telephone call followed Israeli airstrikes that reportedly killed four Iranian soldiers at military sites in response to Iran's large-scale ballistic missile attack against Israel on Oct. 1

Austin said he reaffirmed the US' "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security and support for Israel's right to defend itself.

"I also underscored the opportunities that exist for to use diplomacy to dial down tensions in the region, including with a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza and an agreement that allows civilians on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to return safely to their homes," he added.

The U.S. previously emphasized that Israeli strikes should halt further direct exchanges between Israel and Iran. An American defense official, while indicating that there was "no U.S. involvement" in the strikes, warned Iran about "consequences" if it chose to retaliate.

Iranian military officials previously cautioned that any attack from Israel would be met with a "harsher response."





