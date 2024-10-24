BRICS’ stance against Israeli aggression would strengthen Palestine’s just cause: Turkish president

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said that the BRICS countries' stance against Israeli aggression would strengthen Palestine's just cause.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan said that continuing unconditional arms and ammunition support from several countries to Israel was encouraging Tel Aviv to commit aggression, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

The meeting addressed Israel's escalating attacks in the region, developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia as well as global and regional issues, the directorate said.

Erdoğan said that Israeli massacres in Palestine and Lebanon threaten not only the Middle East but also global security.

He said standing against Tel Aviv's plans to leave Palestinians landless in their homeland is "a humanitarian duty," according to the directorate.

"President Erdoğan also pointed out that the close coordination between Türkiye and Russia on Syria benefits all parties involved," it said.

He also reiterated Ankara's determination in its fight against all terrorist organizations, particularly the PKK/YPG terror group, stressing the importance of collectively opposing efforts that undermine Syria's territorial integrity.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye's relations with Russia have been strengthening and that efforts are ongoing to continue this development in all areas," the directorate said.