At least 29 killed as Israel intensifies its onslaught in northern Gaza

At least 29 people were killed in intensified Israeli attacks in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medical sources.

Artillery shelling targeted a school sheltering displaced civilians near Birket Abu Rashid in Jabalia, killing seven people and injuring dozens, a medical source said.

According to witnesses, civilians gathered upon Israeli military orders at the UN-run Kreism School when an Israeli tank fired a shell towards them.

Six people were also killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of civilians filling water containers in Jabalia al-Balad in northern Gaza, paramedics said.

Four more Palestinians lost their lives when an Israeli drone strike targeted civilians near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in Jabalia camp, another medical source said.

Three people were also killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on al-Shawa School housing displaced civilians in the northern city of Beit Hanoun, the source added.

In Gaza City, nine Palestinians lost their lives and dozens were injured in Israeli shelling of a home near Birket Sheikh Radwan in the northern part of the city, according to witnesses.

The Israeli army has continued a massive offensive, now in its 17th day, in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege on the area.

The onslaught was the latest episode in Israel's brutal onslaught that has killed more than 42,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured 99,800 others since last year following a Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



