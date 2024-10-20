Palestinian Fatah movement demands ‘immediate’ Arab, international action to halt Gaza genocide

The Palestinian Fatah movement demanded "immediate and comprehensive" Arab and international action on Saturday to stop the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

"What is required now is immediate and comprehensive action at all levels, from all Arab and Islamic countries and the international community, to stop this ongoing massacre," Abdel Fattah Dula, the movement's spokesperson, said in a statement.

Dula urged the same parties to "take urgent punitive measures against the criminals of the occupation before they complete their plan to eliminate our people in Gaza, whether through killing, starvation, or displacement."

"The Israeli occupation forces have turned Gaza into a pool of Palestinian blood by committing horrific acts of genocide that have exceeded all limits, targeting areas such as Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and the north and west of the Strip without pause," he said.

Dula described "international silence and the absence of any pressing action against the occupation to stop its crimes in Gaza as disgraceful and suspicious, as if the world accepts this crime and makes it easy to shed Palestinian blood without deterrent or serious action."

At least 73 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes that targeted a residential bloc in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, the Gaza Media Office said Saturday.

For the 15th consecutive day, the Israeli army continued its offensive in northern Gaza.

Northern Gaza is under a suffocating siege and constant bombardment, with homes being demolished over their inhabitants.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,500 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 99,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.