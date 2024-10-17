Palestine condemns Israeli separation of northern Gaza from south as ‘war crime’

Palestinians carry their belongings as they flee areas north of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Palestine on Wednesday condemned the Israeli military's separation of the northern Gaza Strip from the rest of the territory, labeling it as a "war crime."

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh made the statement that was reported by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, as the Israeli offensive in northern Gaza entered its 12th consecutive day.

Abu Rudeineh denounced Israel's plans to isolate northern Gaza as "unacceptable and condemned."

He asserted that the actions would not bring security or stability to the region, and that "the only solution is the realization of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

He criticized Israeli military operations which have included relentless assaults on Gaza, forcing hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate and the destruction of large parts of the Jabalia refugee camp. Abu Rudeineh emphasized that the actions amount to "war crimes under international law."

The statement also condemned efforts to dismantle the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), accusing Israel of attempting to liquidate the Palestinian refugee issue.

Additionally, Abu Rudeineh blamed the U.S. for paralyzing the UN Security Council, citing Washington's continued financial and military support for Israel as enabling the "atrocities" being committed against Palestinians.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in northern Gaza on Oct. 6 amid a tight siege on the area, claiming that the offensive is to prevent Hamas from regrouping in the area.

Palestinians dispute the Israeli claim, saying the deadly attack aims to force them to leave the area once and for all.

More than 342 people have since been killed amid massive destruction across the area, according to Palestinian authorities.

It marks the third ground operation conducted by the Israeli army in the Jabalia camp since the onset of the ongoing genocide in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 42,400 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,000 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across that country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

















