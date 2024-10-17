Egypt, Saudi Arabia urge permanent cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon

Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli military strike in Qana town, southern Lebanon, 16 October 2024. (IHA Photo)

Egypt and Saudi Arabia issued a statement Wednesday that urged a permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The statement followed a meeting Tuesday between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, where the two leaders discussed regional developments, including the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

It emphasized the urgent need for a lasting truce, stressing the importance of lifting the blockade on Gaza.

It also condemned Israel's repeated attacks on Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, reaffirming the countries' rejection of any attempt to alter the historical, religious or legal status of these sites.

Both nations encouraged the international community to take immediate action to secure a permanent cease-fire in Lebanon and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 42,400 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,000 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

















