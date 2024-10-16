Anti-Zionist Israeli activist vows return to Israel when Palestine is free

Eitan Bronstein Aparicio, an Israeli activist opposed to Zionism, believes Israel's apartheid regime will one day collapse and he will return to Israel when Palestine is free.

Aparicio emphasized that other countries should take Türkiye's commercial restrictions as an example.

Aparicio was born in Argentina in the 1960s, the child of a Jewish family that migrated to Israel when he was 5 years old.

After completing his mandatory military service in the Israeli army, Aparicio refused to serve as a reservist in Lebanon and the West Bank.

Five years ago, deciding that he no longer wanted to live under the control of the Zionist regime, he moved with his family to Brussels.

In Brussels, Aparicio operates under the umbrella of the "Anti-Zionist Jewish Alliance in Belgium."

Participating in a demonstration organized by EU personnel to protest the one-year mark of Israel's attacks against the Gaza Strip, Aparicio delivered a speech in front of the EU Commission building, when he said his country has transformed into a genocidal state.

"When I understood that the problem of the violence -- the core issue is Zionism, is the project of Israel, is a Jewish nation-state -- and that this will be impossible to have peace and justice for everyone in Palestine, Israel unless we overcome Zionism. Since then, I worked a lot in Israel on the Nakba, on the rights of return of Palestinian refugees," the author of "Nakba: The Struggle to Decolonise Israel," told Anadolu. "I see a future that Israel will collapse one day."

He said Israel resembles other colonial or apartheid regimes as he drew a comparison to South Africa's apartheid, which was established the same day as Israel and eventually fell under the weight of international pressure, boycotts and sanctions.

As the apartheid regime collapsed, most Israelis, having a colonial mindset, would not want to live equally with Palestinians, according to Aparicio.

"I really hope that there will be people there to live with the Palestinians. My wife and I promised ourselves that the day Palestine is free, we will return," he said.