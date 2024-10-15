Palestinian man dies from injuries sustained in July Israeli raid in Jenin

A young Palestinian man, Salah Jabarin, died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained during an Israeli military raid in Jenin in July, according to local medical sources.

Jabarin had been in the intensive care unit at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin until he was pronounced dead early Tuesday, the hospital confirmed.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Jabarin was critically injured on July 5 during an Israeli army raid in Jenin. His father, Mohammad Jabarin, 54, was fatally shot in the same incident.

Israeli military operations in the West Bank have intensified in recent years, with raids escalating further following the onset of conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian residents have also faced increasing violence from illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 755 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,250 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.