Austrian foreign minister accuses Israel of violating international law

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg accused Israel of violating international law, citing several attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping force in Lebanon as an obvious instance.

Schallenberg responded to a question about Israel's attacks on the UNIFIL in Lebanon during an interview with Austrian public broadcaster ORF on Monday evening: "It is quite clear that any attack on a UN mission, such as UNIFIL in southern Lebanon, is a clear breach of international law and is unacceptable, whether deliberate or unintentional."

According to Schallenberg, a foreign minister's job is "particularly difficult at the moment because you could almost branch out."

The 55-year-old politician from the ruling conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) called for a cease-fire and "more room for diplomacy, more room for dialog."

After condemning Israel's attacks on the UN mission, the ORF presenter questioned the top Austrian diplomats about the fact that, unlike France and Germany, his ministry has not summoned Israel's ambassador to remind Israel of its international obligations.

Schallenberg argued that Austria "communicates this very clearly. Both through our embassy in Israel and the Israeli ambassador in Vienna."

The foreign minister added that he had personally communicated with his Israeli counterpart and explained Austria's position.

In conclusion, Schallenberg said, "The protection and security of the soldiers on this UN mission UNIFIL, including the 160 Austrian soldiers, is not an optional extra, but a clear duty."

He pointed out that the mandate of the UN mission "is based on a Security Council resolution," and that it "is therefore an obligation for all member states of the UN."

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,542 people, injuring over 4,555 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,300 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.



