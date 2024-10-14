Several injured in fresh Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

Several people were injured in Lebanon in an airstrike near the city of Sidon by Israel, which continued its bombardment of several towns in the south of the country, its state-run news agency reported late on Sunday.

According to the National News Agency, Israeli jets hit the town of Maghdoucheh near Sidon, while artillery targeted the towns of Ayta Ash-Shaab, Ramyeh, and Qouzah in Nabatieh province.

It added that airstrikes also targeted the towns of Naqoura, Chamaa, and Tayr Harfa in Tyre province.

In Marjayoun, the Israeli army shelled the town of Markaba and conducted an airstrike targeting the town of Taybeh, according to the Lebanese agency.

It also reported an Israeli airstrike on the area between the towns of Maghdoucheh Zita, and Aanqoun in the coastal city of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,488 people, injuring over 4,297 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.

















