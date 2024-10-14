At least 10 killed in Israeli shelling of food distribution center in northern Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli artillery shelling targeting a food distribution center in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medical sources.

Witnesses said Israeli forces fired artillery shells at civilians waiting for flour distribution at the center in the Jabalia refugee camp. Ambulances and medical teams are unable to access the area to move the victims to hospitals due to a tight siege imposed by the Israeli army on the area, witnesses said.

The Israeli army launched a massive offensive in northern Gaza last week, claiming that the attack aims to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping in the area. Palestinians dispute the Israeli claim, saying the deadly attack aims to force them to leave the area once and for all.

Ten days into the onslaught, more than 300 people have been killed amid a tight siege imposed by the Israeli army on the area, according to Palestinian authorities.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.