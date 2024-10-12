Dozens of nations demand security guarantees for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

A joint statement from 34 countries contributing to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Saturday called for the protection of UN peacekeepers amid rising tensions in the region.

The countries, including Brazil, China, France, Türkiye, and the UK, reaffirmed their "full support for UNIFIL's mission" to bring stability to southern Lebanon and promote peace.

The joint statement, initiated by Poland, condemned recent attacks on peacekeepers, saying: "Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated."

It urged all sides to respect UNIFIL's presence and ensure the safety of its personnel.

"We reiterate our commitment to multilateral cooperation with the UN at its core. We call for respect for the international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations as well as the relevant resolutions of the Security Council," the statement added.