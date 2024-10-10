Hamas claims ambushing Israeli military convoy in northern Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed Thursday to have ambushed an Israeli military convoy in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.



The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters fired a shell and detonated two roadside bombs at a convoy consisting of 12 military vehicles and a personnel carrier.



Hamas said its fighters also opened fire on the convoy and "eliminated the remaining soldiers at close range using light weapons."



It said a number of fleeing soldiers were also targeted by an anti-personnel explosive device, leaving them killed and injured.



There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the claim.



Hamas claimed early Thursday to have shelled two Israeli tanks and forces in Jabalia.



The Israeli army continued a military offensive in the northern Gaza Strip for a fifth day on Thursday amid a tight siege on the area, according to witnesses.



Israel claims that the onslaught aims to prevent Hamas from regaining strength in northern Gaza.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 97,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.



The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.