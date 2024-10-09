Israeli forces fire grenade at home in West Bank amid clashes with Palestinian fighters

Israeli forces fired an Energa anti-tank rifle grenade at a home in the town of Aqaba in the occupied West Bank late Tuesday, according to witnesses.

The witnesses did not provide additional details on the fate of those inside the house but confirmed that the Israeli army sent additional military reinforcements to the town.

Armed clashes broke out between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces in the town, with an explosive device targeting an Israeli military vehicle, the witnesses said.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said in a statement that its fighters were "engaged in fierce battles with Israeli forces invading Aqaba, targeting them with heavy gunfire and explosives and achieving direct hits."

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 744 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,200 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice in July that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.