Israeli army kills Palestinian in northern West Bank after besieging him in his home

The Israeli army on late Tuesday killed a Palestinian man after besieging him inside his home in the northern occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the slain Palestinian as Abdel-Raouf Al-Masri, 37, who was killed by the Israeli forces inside his home in the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas city.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army fired an anti-tank "Energa" grenade at the besieged home in Aqaba, leading to the death of the Palestinian.

Following the Israeli incursion into the town, armed clashes erupted between the Israeli forces and Palestinians during which an explosive device was detonated on an Israeli military vehicle.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 745 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



