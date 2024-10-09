International Criminal Court directs groups to use term 'State of Palestine' in submissions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has formally requested that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other institutions, including those with support from Germany and Israel, use the term "State of Palestine" in their written submissions, replacing the previously used designation "Palestine."

The ICC's language directive relates to its ongoing investigation into issues concerning Palestine, a case that has drawn attention from several international entities. Various organizations, many of which are aligned with German and Israeli perspectives, have complied with the court's request by updating the terminology in their documents.

Notable organizations revising their submissions include the European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ), UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), the ALMA Association for the Advancement of International Humanitarian Law, the Israel Law Center, and the Jerusalem Institute of Justice.

High-profile individuals, such as US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Prof. Dr. David Chilstein, and attorney Yael Vias Gvirsman, who represents Israelis, have also amended their terminology in line with the ICC's instructions. Previously using "Palestine" in their submissions, they now reference the "State of Palestine" as per the court's directive.

This language adjustment aligns with the diplomatic status the ICC grants Palestine. The ICC Assembly of States Parties officially recognized Palestine as a member state in 2015, after it deposited its accession to the Rome Statute, the court's founding treaty, with the UN Secretary-General.

Recognition of the State of Palestine has grown internationally, with 146 countries now officially acknowledging its status as a state.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 others injured in the onslaught, according to local health authorities.