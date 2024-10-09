ANADOLU MARKS GAZA WAR ANNIVERSARY WITH ANIMATION DEPICTING ISRAELS GENOCIDE IN ENCLAVE

Anadolu, marking the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, released a short animation in 13 languages depicting Israel's genocide in Gaza.

It highlights Israel's year-long massacre in the enclave, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

The animation begins with a scene of a young child who after losing their home in the attacks, asks their family: "Where will we go?"

It portrays the suffering endured by Palestinians under Israeli bombardment for the past year.

The animation further illustrates how the Israeli army, through evacuation orders issued since Oct. 7, 2023, has pushed Palestinians into so-called safe zones, forcing them into displacement within Gaza.

The animation shows Palestinian civilians trying to flee to these alleged safe areas, only to be directly targeted by Israeli bombings and soldiers along the way.

The video concludes with images of journalists who lost their lives due to the Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Anadolu's short animation on Israel's massacre in Gaza has garnered significant attention on social media.