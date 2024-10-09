7 Palestinians injured in attacks by Israeli army, illegal settlers in West Bank

At least seven Palestinians were injured Tuesday in assaults carried out by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that "five young men sustained bruises after being attacked by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya" in the northern West Bank.

"One of the men was taken to the hospital, where his condition was described as moderate," it added.

Witnesses told Anadolu that a Palestinian woman suffered moderate injuries after illegal Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles traveling on the road between Nablus and Jenin.

In the town of Sabastiya, north of Nablus, a young man was injured during clashes with the Israeli army.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the army stormed the town, sparking confrontations with Palestinian youths.

They said Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas during the raid, injuring a young man in the hand after one of the grenades exploded.

In the area in the east of occupied Jerusalem, illegal Israeli settlers hurled stones at Palestinian cars, shattering the windows of several vehicles, though no injuries were reported, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces also raided the city of Tulkarem and the town of Al-Khader in Bethlehem governorate, leading to clashes with Palestinian youths, though no injuries were reported.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 744 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,200 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice in July that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.