Lebanese refugees in Iraq mourn lost homes and disrupted lives

"We have nothing left in Lebanon," said Fatima al-Mukdad, a refugee who fled to Iraq just three days ago, as Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon escalated.

Al-Mukdad's words capture the hardship faced by thousands of Lebanese who have fled to Iraq, leaving behind destroyed homes and lost livelihoods.

Hussein Dughairi, who arrived with his family 10 days earlier, told Anadolu that they were forced to leave because of "Zionist aggression" that flattened neighboring homes in southern Lebanon.

"The houses around ours were completely destroyed. We couldn't stay there anymore," Dughairi explained, describing the damage that compelled them to flee.

The refugees have been relocated to several Iraqi cities, including Baghdad, Najaf, and Karbala. In Karbala's Sayyid al-Awsiya City complex, about 500 refugees are being provided with shelter, food, and medical services.

Batoul Hadi, another refugee, recounted how the conflict derailed her future plans. "I was about to enroll in university the day before the war, but it wasn't meant to be," she said, emphasizing how personal dreams have been shattered by the violence.

"Our homes and businesses in the Zahiyeh area have been destroyed. We have nothing left in Lebanon. We are living in anxiety," added Fatima al-Mukdad.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry reported that 5,963 Lebanese refugees have entered the country through multiple entry points, including Baghdad and Najaf airports and the al-Qaim border crossing.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions. The attacks have killed over 1,250 people, injured more than 3,600, and displaced more than 1.2 million.