Iran activates air defence over city of Isfahan

Air defence systems over the Iranian city of Isfahan were activated overnight, according to country's elite Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday.



Several explosions during the night had fuelled concerns of a possible Israeli attack.



The Iranian news agency Fars reported, citing a source in the Revolutionary Guards, that the air defence systems had reacted after sighting a "shining object."



According to the report, it was not a planned exercise and there was no enemy contact.



State radio described it as a defensive manoeuvre.



Just under a week ago, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's elite military force, fired some 200 missiles at Israel. The attack came after a series of targeted killings by Israel of key players in Iran's network of non-state allies.



Israel had announced its intention to retaliate.



The city of Isfahan, with its Persian-Islamic architecture, is considered one of the country's most popular tourist destinations. The city is also home to important defence industry facilities and the country's nuclear programme.









