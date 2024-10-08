Australian parliament passes motion calling for cease-fire in Gaza

Australia's parliament on Tuesday passed a motion calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, local media reported.

The motion moved by the ruling Labor Party, passed with a majority of 85 while 54 lawmakers from the opposition opposed it, according to the ABC News broadcaster.

The motion called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon and stressed the need to break the "cycle of violence."

It also affirmed support for a two-state solution as the only option to "ensure a just and enduring peace."

The motion also criticized the recent Iranian attack on Israel and called on Iran to cease its "destabilizing actions."

Opposition leader Peter Dutton opposed the motion and attempted to suspend proceedings to move its own motion but was blocked.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese marked Oct. 7 as a day that will forever be associated with sorrow, pointing to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Addressing parliament, Albanese emphasized that his government has consistently advocated for a cease-fire, the release of all hostages, and the protection of civilians affected by the conflict.

Israel has escalated its offensive on the Gaza Strip since Hamas launched its assault on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate halt to hostilities.

Since then, nearly 42,000 people, predominantly women and children, have been killed, with over 97,100 others injured, according to local health officials.

The Israeli military campaign has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza, worsening critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies amid the ongoing blockade.