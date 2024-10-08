1 more Israeli soldier killed, another injured in fighting in northern Gaza

One more Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the army identified the deceased soldier as Staff Sgt. Noam Israel Abdu, 20, of the army's Bislamach Brigade's 17th Battalion.

The soldier's death brought the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 27 to 350, while the army's death toll since the launch of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on Oct. 7 jumps to 730.

Separately, the army said one soldier was seriously wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon, according to the Times of Israel news website.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.